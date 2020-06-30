Birmingham-based publication Birmingham Mail, which covers Premier League strugglers Aston Villa, appered to point fingers at Marvelous Nakamba for Wolves’s goal at Villa Park last Saturday.

The Claret and Blue’s survival hopes were heavily dented as they succumbed to Leander Dendoncker’s 62nd minute winner, a goal which further compunded their miseries and made their survival hopes slender.

In their post-match analysis of the game, the Birmingham Mail insinuated that the former Club Brugge man, who was making his first start since the return of the Premier League, was to blame for the Wolves goal.

”Nervous on his return to the XI. Loose in possession playing on the left-hand side of Villa’s midfield diamond. Recovered after a nasty head clash with Matt Doherty. Arguably at fault for Wolves’ crucial goal, allowing his man – Dendoncker – in to pick up the loose ball before the Belgian fired home,” wrote club correspondent Ashley Preece.

