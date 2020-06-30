Teenage Hadebe has given an update after he picked an injury during his team Yeni Malatyaspor 3-2 defeat at Fenerbahce on Saturday.

The defender was subbed off at half-time after feeling pain on his groin.

Speaking to H-Metro, Hadebe said the injury is not serious, and he is expecting to miss just a week as he recovers.

“It’s not that bad, it’s a groin injury l was assessed today (yesterday). I will be out for a week,” he said.

Hadebe has featured twenty-three times across all competitions this season.

