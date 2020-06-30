Milutin “Micho” Sredojevic is still waiting for the Government of Zambia to approve his contract as the national team’s coach.

The Slovakian was appointed to the role in February on a two-year deal by the country’s FA but the government, through its Ministry of Sport, is yet to counter-sign despite Micho receiving a work permit.

According to the contract, the coach receives part of his US$25 000-salary from the government, and as it stands, he is owed by the state.

In an interview with Southern Times, Sports Minister Emmanuel Mulenga said Micho would only know whether or not he will get a formal contract to manage Chipolopolo after the local soccer league resumes.

“We will look at Micho’s contract as soon as we are done with the issue of opening the league because we are all running around to make sure that we attend to the desire of the soccer fans who have been calling upon our ministry to make sure that we open the league.

“The Zambian government only has one lawyer, who is the attorney-general. And the Zambian government only has one financier, who is the Ministry of Finance …

“So, in us coming up with a contract that is going to satisfy everyone and the people of Zambia, all the (departments) that are involved should be consulted so that we also avert those challenges of not paying coaches in good time; to avoid issues of being taken to the international body for sanctions.”

Comments

comments