Wilfred ‘Silver Fox’ Mugeyi has revealed that Kaizer Chiefs boss Kaizer Motaung once asked Sunday Chidzambwa to convince him to return home and join Dynamos so that Amakhosi can sign him.

Mugeyi was playing for Bush Bucks in the South African top-flight at that time and efforts by South African big teams to snap him up were hitting a snag as the retired striker turned the offers.

Speaking to KickOff.com, the Silver Fox explained why he refused to play for the SA PSL’s big three during the peak of his football career.

He said: “I was well looked after (at Bush Bucks), so it never rang in my mind that I wanted to make a move to the big three. But, for sure, Screamer Tshabalala (of Orlando Pirates) once flew to Mthatha, and we spoke, and I just said to him, ‘No, you can speak to the club if you want me.’

“So, from that day, that was it. Then also with Kaizer Motaung, I think he was also scared to approach Sturu Pasiya, so he tried to go through our national team coach at the time, Sunday Chidzambwa.

“He wanted me to go back home to join Dynamos, then he would get me from Dynamos, but I said ‘No, no, no!’ I didn’t like the idea, so I said no, I can’t do that.

“Then with Natasha Tsichlas (of Mamelodi Sundowns), we had a meeting in Jo’burg when we were playing there. She sent an agent to fetch me at the hotel, we had a cup of coffee, and we spoke.

“With Tsichlas, I think it didn’t go well because of the offer they gave me. They gave me the same offer I was earning at Bush Bucks.

“So I said to her, ‘What’s the use for me to make a move because you are giving me the same salary? It doesn’t make any difference.’ So I stayed at Bush Bucks.”

