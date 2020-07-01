Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta says Mesut Ozil’s big wages will never influence his selection in the squad for a matchday.

The German forward who has a weekly salary of £350 000 ($433 000) has not featured for the team since the restart of the season last month. He was not part of the squad for the trip to Brighton on June 20 and was an unused substitute in the 2-0 victory at Southampton.

Ozil missed the action again on Sunday’s match with Sheffield United, but this time due to a back injury. He will be assessed ahead of Wednesday’s game against Norwich.

When asked if the player’s wages had any impact when it comes to team selection, Arteta replied: “Never.

“That (Ozil’s contract) is an agreement that the player and club were happy to do, to move ahead and it is never something that I question.

“I think players are paid whatever they deserve because there are two parties here and that should never be something I have to judge.”

The coach, however, admitted the 31-year old is not happy with the situation he finds himself in.

“I believe that he’s not very happy because he’s not playing,” he said.

“But as well he picked up an injury the other day and we have to wait and see how he evolves.

“I’m expecting a player that is not playing to feel hurt and disappointed.

“I want all my players at their best and to have the ability to be able to pick them to help the squad as much as possible and that’s the only intention I have.”

