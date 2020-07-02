Cape Town City have become the first SA PSL club to be cleared to start training after the government eased lockdown regulations last month.

City confirmed the news in a statement issued on Thursday.

“The club has received clearance to commence full training, in accordance with Return to Training Directive.

“Congrats to management who have worked around the clock to ensure we are one of the first PSL clubs to be fully COVID compliant,” read the statement.

The Western Cape-based side also became the first club to report a clean bill of health after the first round of the coronavirus testing conducted in mid-June.

The training sessions will be based on the strict measures set by the government.

