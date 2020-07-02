Costa Nhamoinesu won his second Czech Cup trophy with Sparta Prague on Wednesday after the team beat FC Slovan Liberec 2-1 in the final.

The defender, however, was on the bench and did not play in the encounter.

The triumph sees him getting his second medal in the tournament after winning it in 2014. It also adds to his only league championship win which came in the same year.

Meanwhile, the victory earned Sparta the ticket to represent the country in the Uefa Europa League next season. The team was in the hunt to finish second in the league and qualify for the Champions League instead but fell way behind second placed Viktoria Plzen who will get the slot.

