COSAFA General Secretary Sue Destombes says efforts are ongoing to host this year’s editions of the regional tournaments.

The competitions were suspended following the outbreak of the coronavirus.

“We have been engaging with the football associations of Malawi and Mauritius regarding their continued hosting of the Men’s Under-17 and Under-20 Youth Zonal Qualifiers this year and are fairly confident in this regard,” Destombes told COSAFA website.

“We await proposed dates from Malawi, which they are considering taking cognizance of the school calendar, as well as the approval by Government to resume domestic football according to the plan put forward.

“In terms of the Under-20 Zonal Qualifier in Mauritius, we have received a verbal confirmation that, subject to the country’s COVID-19 status remaining as is and their borders re-opening next month, the tournament will continue as planned in December 2020.”

Destombes adds they are hopeful of hosting senior competitions for men and women this year still, but much also depends on finding space in the calendar and the availability of travel.

“As regards the COSAFA Cup and Senior Women’s tournaments, which are both planned to take place in South Africa, this is a “wait and see” at the moment and we await further developments and the easing of the lockdown regulations, particularly the re-opening of the borders, by the Government.”

