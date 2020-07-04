France-based Warriors striker Tinotenda Kadewere ‘s agent Gibson Mahachi has recalled the time Harare giants Dynamos refused to sign the player, saying he wasn’t good enough.

Kadewere, now on the books of Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyon, in now the country’s most expensive player having been signed from Le Havre for a reported €15 million in total but Mahachi reveals all was not rosy for the Highfields-bred star, who at some point was rejected by Dynamos.

“I took the boy (Kadewere) from Highfield Academy and tried to have him join Dynamos because he was very good,’’ said Mahachi according to The Herald.

‘’Unfortunately, Dynamos refused to sign him saying he wasn’t good.”

“I then took him to Harare City where he was signed on loan by Taurai (Mangwiro). Before long, I received a call from Bafana (Eric) and his crew and Kadewere was actually accompanied by Mathieu to Sweden,” he added.

