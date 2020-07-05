SuperSport United have released three players with the current season set to resume soon.

The Kaitano Tembo-coached side parted ways with attacking midfielder Thabo Qalinge, Thakasani Mbanjwa and Thato Lesoma.

A statement by the club read. “We would like to confirm the departure of Thabo Qalinge, Thakasani Mbanjwa and Thato Lesoma.

“We thank them for their contributions and wish them well with their future endeavours.”

Meanwhile, SuperSport’s chief executive officer Stanley Matthews says they are in no rush to re-sign Jeremy Brockie.

The 32-year old has been linked with a return to the club following revelations that Mamelodi Sundowns will not renew his two-and-half-year deal.

Speaking to the Daily Sun newspaper, Matthews said: “As for Brockie, we are not in a position to commit to him or any other player at this stage.

“We will re-assess our position towards the middle of August when the season has been concluded.”

