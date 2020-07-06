Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic has extended his stay at Old Trafford after signing a new deal that will last until June 2023.

Matic joined United in 2017 and has made 114 appearances for the club.

Speaking after signing the new contract, the 31-year old said: “I am very happy that I will continue to be part of this great club.

“As a player, I still have a lot more to give and achieve in my career and to do that with Manchester United will be a huge honour.

“This is a really exciting team to be part of, we have a good balance of youth and experience within the squad and there is great comradery amongst the group.

“This is a key part of the season and we are playing well. We will continue to fight to finish the season on a high and make our amazing supporters proud.”

