Despite being four points behind log leaders Real Madrid with four games remaining, Barcelona coach Quique Setien believes his side can still retain the LaLiga title.

The Catans returned to winning ways in style on Sunday with an emphatic 4-1 win over Villareal, which kept alive their title hopes and speaking to reporters after overseeing Tuesday’s training session, Setien chose to remain positive.

“Of course we can win LaLiga, he said, as cited by Spanish publication Marca.

“Reality and the maths prove it. It’s not easy, but you have to hope until the last day.We have to think about ourselves and win every game; see that there is a progression”

“Everything we do must be worthwhile for the next competition,” he added.

The defending champions host Espanyol tomorrow night and a win for them will cut Real’s lead at the top to one point.

