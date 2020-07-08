Mamelodi Sundowns have confirmed the return of coach Rulani Mokwena.

The gaffer will assist head coach Pitso Mosimane, a post he held during his first stint with the club between 2014 and 2017. He will also work alongside assistants Manqoba Mngqithi and Wendell Robinson.

Mokwena became a free agent at the end of last month after Chippa United decided against giving him a new contract when his loan stay expired. His parent club at that time, Orlando Pirates, also parted ways with him in the same week.

Here is the statement by the Sundowns:

Former Mamelodi Sundown assistant coach, Rulani Mokwena, is expected to re-join the Chloorkop side in the same capacity, having parted ways with the Club back in 2017 to join arch rivals, Orlando Pirates.

Mokwena will travel to Rustenburg to join the Brazilians in camp as soon as he has received the results for his COVID-19 test. If everything goes according to plan, he will join the team by the end of this week. The experienced Mokwena spent more than 3 years with Sundowns before embarking on a journey to coach some of the most competitive sides in the PSL. He also took the time to capacitate himself by travelling to Europe to study at the current EPL Champions, Liverpool.

The President of Mamelodi Sundowns, Dr. Patrice Motsepe welcomed Mokwena back home to the Mamelodi Sundowns family as the Club looks to reinforce the Technical team as they continue to aspire to dominate in the CAF Champions League to earn the 2nd star for the Club and beyond. Mokwena will add a new dimension to our already accomplished technical team and will make a valuable contribution to Sundowns.

