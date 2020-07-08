Onismor Bhasera’s contract at SuperSport United is set to expire at the end of the current campaign, and the club has reportedly decided on the future of the Zimbabwean full-back.

The 33-year old has been coach Kaitano Tembo’s first option at the left-back in this campaign after making a total of 27 appearances in the team.

According to Soccer Laduma, the club has agreed to retain his services for another season. The new deal will see him stay at the Pretoria-based side until at least 2021.

The website adds that Siyabonga Nhlapho and Bongani Khumalo have also signed new contracts and the players were part of the group who returned to training on Sunday.

