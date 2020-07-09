Warriors coach Zdravko Logarusic expressed his delight when the national team captain Knowledge Musona extended his loan deal with KAS Eupen.

Musona will spend the coming season at the club where he first joined in January after failing to pin a first team jersey at Anderlecht. He played seven games at Eupen after his arrival, and managed to score two goals and made a couple of assists.

Speaking to the NewsDay this week, Logarusic said the extended stay could help the 30-year old revive his career which looked to be stalling while at Anderlecht.

“I’m very happy that Musona is still at Eupen,” the coach said. “This is a club that he felt comfortable and he produced some good games and scored some few goals.

“It looks like the environment at that club is much better for him than at Anderlecht. I’m happy for him and let’s wait and see how this will continue going forward.”

Meanwhile, Musona will wear jersey number 10 at Eupen next season.

