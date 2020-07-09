Today marks twenty years since the National Sports Stadium disaster happened which killed thirteen football fans in a stampede during a World Cup qualifier between the Warriors and South Africa.

The chaos started when police threw teargas into the crowd after the fans had rained missiles into the field after Delron Buckley teased the Zimbabwean fans as he celebrated his side’s 2-0 lead over the hosts with eight minutes to go.

Police’s over-reaction was largely blamed for the incident.

The youngest victim was Alec Fidesi, who was just a six-year-old boy. George Chin’anga, Eularia Made, Tawanda Gwanzura, Patrick Mpariwa and Killian Madondo also died in this disaster.

The other victims were Sam Mavhuro, Enock Chimombe, Joyce Chimbamba, Benhilda Magadu, Ronald Kufakunesu, Tonderai Jeke and T. Makonese.

Scores of people were also injured following the mayhem.

The tragedy remains the most devastating in the Zimbabwean sporting history.

Here at Soccer24, the victims will forever be in our thoughts and may the Lord continue to give strength and comfort to the affected families.

