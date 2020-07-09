The U20 women’s side could become the first national team to return to international football when they play in the World Cup qualifiers which will resume in September.

The Young Mighty Warriors were supposed to play Ethiopia in the first round of the campaign in March after cruising past Malawi in the preliminary stage, but the coronavirus pandemic saw the game postponed.

The Confederation of African Football has now set the first round matches between 3 and 12 September.

The second and third round will be played as follows:

Round 2: First leg 1 – 3, October Second leg 8 – 10 October .

Round 3: First leg 5 – 7, November Second leg 12 – 14 November.

Meanwhile, the final tournament initially scheduleid for August 2020 has since been moved by Fifa to January 2021.

