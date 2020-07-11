Jose Mourinho wants more time at Tottenham so that he can deliver trophies just like what Jurgen Klopp has done at Liverpool.

Mourinho took over from the sacked Mauricio Pochettino in November but has struggled to stabilize the ship as his side could miss a spot in the European competitions this season.

Speaking to the press on Friday, he cited Klopp’s situation at Liverpool as an example, saying: “How long it took for Jurgen and Liverpool? Four years, four seasons. Buying one of the best goalkeepers in the world, buying one of the best centre backs in the world and so on.

“I’m focused on my three-year contract. I believe that in my three-year contract we can win trophies. If we don’t, but the club does it in the new era if I stay here only for three years, I’ll be happy with that.

“I work for the club. I’m not thinking about myself. I keep saying my ambition is the same, my DNA is the same, but probably I’m in the stage where I look less to myself and my records and I look more to the club.”

Klopp, who joined the Reds in 2015 won his first trophy in 2019, guiding the team to the Champions League in June before winning the Uefa Super Cup and Club World Cup later in the year.

He ended Liverpool’s 30-year wait for an English league crown this season.

