Newly-promoted Bulawayo City’s striker Gerald Ngulube was arrested and later taken to court after he head-butted his neighbour following a misunderstanding.

According to B-Metro, the forward (23) appeared before a magistrate’s court and pleaded guilty for assaulting Lawrence Mwale (36) in Mzilikazi suburb. The plaintiff suffered loose teeth and a head injury from the attack.

In his defence, Ngulube told the court that he felt he was belittled by Mwale during an argument and that stoked anger in him resulting in a brawl.

The striker was also accused of stealing US$60 and R150 from Lawrence.

The magistrate acquitted him on that charge but found him guilty of assault and fined him $1 200.

