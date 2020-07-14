SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo appreciates the contribution of the four players that left the club when their contracts expired at the end of June.

The Pretoria-based side parted ways with Thabo Mnyamane, Thabo Qalinge, Thakazani Mbanjwa and Thato Lesoma.

Speaking on the club’s website, the Zimbabwean gaffer said: “We had Thabo Mnyamane, Thabo Qalinge, Thakazani Mbanjwa and Thato Lesoma leaving the club after their contracts expired.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank them for their contribution to the success of the club and wish them the best of luck in their future endeavours.

“Thabo Mnyamane won four trophies with us, and his contribution to the club will not go unnoticed.”

Tembo also gave his reflections on the first two weeks of the team’s return to training after a three-month coronavirus break.

“It was very emotional seeing the guys for the first time after three months, and you could see the smiles and the excitement on the faces of the guys.

“The mood is very good, and that made it easier for us to get back to work with everyone in the right frame of mind with a lot of excitement and enthusiasm,” he said.

