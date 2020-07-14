Mamelodi Sundowns’ latest acquisition has been revealed ahead of the next season.

According to KickOff.com, the Pretoria-based side has completed the signing of 20-year old Luvuyo Phewa from Real Kings.

Kings CEO Philani Majola confirmed the transfer deal, meaning all that is left is for Sundowns to announce the signing.

“Yes, I can confirm that Phewa has signed with Sundowns. We are not sure for how long but on our side we did our part,” Majola said.

“He will shine, I can tell you that because Sundowns have a good technical team and Phewa is that boy who can adapt to any situation as long as he is well prepared.”

