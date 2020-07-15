Marcus Rashford will get an Honorary Doctorate from the University of Manchester in the coming month, in recognition of his campaign against child poverty.

Rashford, 22, successfully lobbied the UK government to extend its free school meals voucher scheme during the country’s summer holidays. He also helped lead an initiative with the FareShare charity to raise funds to help supply food to children during the coronavirus pandemic.

The striker said: “It’s a proud day for myself and my family. When you look at the great names that have been awarded this doctorate in the past, it’s humbling.

“We still have a long way to go in the fight to combat child poverty in this country but receiving recognition from your city means we are heading in the right direction and that means a lot.”

The degree will see him becoming the youngest recipient of the award, which is the highest honour the university can bestow. He will join other Manchester United greats Sir Alex Ferguson and Sir Bobby Charlton on the list of those who have received one.

