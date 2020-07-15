Nottingham Forest coach Sabri Lamouchi says he has been impressed by Tendayi Darikwa’s progress in the past weeks after the player recovered from a ruptured ACL on the eve of this campaign.

The Zimbabwean defender resumed training in late February but was given more time to blend with the team and Lamouchi has not used him yet since the restart of the season.

He made his first appearance in the matchday squad of this term last weekend but was on the bench for the entire 1-1 draw against Preston.

With Matty Cash a doubt in Forest’s clash against Swansea tonight, the coach has suggested that Darikwa can step up to fill the right-back position.

“If Cashy cannot play, I have two options – Carl (Jenkinson) and Tendayi,” he said in a press conference.

“Tendayi has worked hard for many, many weeks and now he’s back with the group. I’m happy for him because he’s a fantastic boy.”

The match will be played at 7 pm and win for Nottingham Forest would clinch a top-six finish which will give the team a spot in the promotion play-offs.

