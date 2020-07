Warriors and Sheriff Tiraspol defender Alec Mudimu has been named in the Moldovan League team-of-the-week for match day 3.

The 25-year-old who made his debut for the club during on match day 2, scored on match day 3, a 6-0 mauling of FC Codru Lozova.

His performance in the latter earned him a place in SportMd’s team-of-the-week together with teammates Andrej Lukić and Frank Castañeda.

