Warriors and SuperSport United midfielder Kudakwashe Mahachi has responded to people criticising the pictures with his wife, saying the self-proclaimed preachers of decency should consider moving with the times.

Mahachi’s spouse, Rose, posted the images on her Instagram this week to announce that the couple is expecting a baby.

Though some people congratulated them, other quarters blasted them for “lacking culture”.

In his defence, 26-year old Mahachi told B-Metro: “Firstly, I’m not the one who posted those pictures. It was my wife who did that on her Instagram page. After all, we are happily married, and by posting those pictures, it was her way of celebrating six months into the pregnancy.”

“I don’t care what people say about those pictures. I’m not a model, but other football players have done it before. What culture and decency are people talking about? People should just move with time.”

He added: ” I’m happily married to Rose and I can’t go around telling her what to do and what not to do.

“She was showing our blessing that has come from God. I have been through a lot, and I just need to focus on playing football.

“I belong to an industry (football) where criticism will always come your way and as such, I’m not moved by what people are saying about the pictures. That’s background noise.”

