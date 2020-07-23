Former Arsenal coach Unai Emery has been appointed the new coach of Villarreal CF in the Spanish La Liga.

Emery who left the Gunners last November, signed a three-year contract at his new club.

“Villarreal CF has reached an agreement with Unai Emery for the Basque manager to be Yellows head coach for the next three seasons.

The manager will be presented on Monday at 12:30pm CEST in a press conference, which is exclusively open to media, which will take place in the Functions Room in the Preferencia Stand at the Estadio de la Cerámica (access by Gate 31),” Villareal said in a statement.

