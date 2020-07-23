Warriors left Ronald Pfumbidzai is yet to report for training at Bloemfontein Celtic, three weeks after the team resumed sessions.

The 25-year old is stuck in Zimbabwe as he is failing to travel to South Africa due to travel restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic. He had come home before the lockdown as he was nursing a groin injury.

Celtic spokesperson Sello Nduna confirmed the development to CAJ News, saying: “The player (Pfumbidzai) is still in Zimbabwe as there are currently no flights during the lockdown.

“It’s difficult to say when the player will be back.”

Pfumbidzai has since recovered from the injury and will be available for selection once he returns to South Africa.

Meanwhile, Bloemfontein Celtic has a new coach – John Maduka – following the departure of Lehlohonolo Seema who joined Chippa United.

