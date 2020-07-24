Acording to the latest report released by the Ministry of Health and Child Care, there are 2124 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Zimbabwe; including 510 recoveries and 28 deaths.

The global pandemic, the worst health crisis in over 100 years, has spiked in the last few weeks in the country, leaving the President Emmerson Mnangagwa-led government with no choice but to usher-in new measures to mitigate the spread of the novel virus, which include a dusk to dawn (6pm to 6am) curfew for all except essential service providers, and the suspension of intercity travelling.

The aforementioned new measures announced by President Mnangagwa during his address to the nation on Wednesday, will, without doubt, be a further impediment to the already slim chances of the 2020 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League roaring into life.

Normaly, the local top flight starts in March and ends in December, through a calendar year format but the new parameters set out by the authorities will further dent any chances of the league starting.

How will clubs travel to various venues across the country with intercity travelling banned?

Apart from the new lockdown measures, testing kits, which are needed by clubs to test players regularly, cost US$65 each, meaning a whole team would need at least US$10 500 to conduct the tests every week.

Despite ZIFA bailing PSL clubs with a Covid-19 relief package from FIFA, the amount needed, for testing alone, speaks volume of how difficult it will be for clubs to comply with requirements set out by the World Health Organisation.

With all the resources at their desposal, the South African football authorities are struggling to resume the 2019/20 Absa Premiership, which has just six rounds of fixtures remaining, what more of Zimbabwe?

