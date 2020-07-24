Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp has responded to criticism from his Chelsea counterpart – Frank Lampard – following a confrontation during a Premier League meeting between the two clubs at Anfield on Wednesday.

Lampard was involved in a heated exchange with the home team’s bench after Mateo Kovacic fouled Sadio Mane just outside the box and Trent Alexander-Arnold curled in the free-kick to double the lead in the first half.

The Blues gaffer told Klopp to “f*ck off” when he tried to calm him down and later continued the row in his post-match interview, saying that Liverpool should not get “too arrogant”.

Responding to the claims, Klopp told reporters on Friday ahead of the final round clash at Newcastle on Sunday:

“You cannot hit me and my bench with something like that because we are not arrogant.

“Frank was obviously in a competitive mood and I respect that a lot. From my point of view in this sort of situation, you can say pretty much what you want. For me, after the game, it is completely over.

“I said a lot in the past because it is pure emotion. He came here to win the game or get a point, to make Champions League qualification, and I respect that a lot. But what he has to learn is to finish it with the final whistle and he didn’t do that.

“Speaking afterwards about it like this, that’s not okay, Frank has to learn this, and he has a lot of time to learn as he is a young coach, but that is what he has to learn.

“During the game, the words used were no problem at all but after the final whistle? No.

“We are not arrogant, we are pretty much the opposite. But in a moment like this in an argument, you want to say something to hurt the other person. I have no problem with that but at the final whistle close the book. He didn’t do that and that is what I don’t like.

“And by the way, the reason I speak now about it – because otherwise there would be no words from me – but because he spoke after about it, I feel the need to explain!”

