Highlands Park have received a big offer for the sale of their Premier Soccer League (PSL) franchise.

According to TimesLive website, the offer is believed to have come from TS Galaxy owner Tim Sukazi. Sukazi has been linked to Highlands’ franchise after a deal for him to purchase Bloemfontein Celtic earlier this year fell through.

Highlands co-owner Larry Brookstone confirmed the news but said they want to make sure that the potential buyer can come up with that amount of money before taking the offer for consideration.

“It seems that everybody seems to be saying it is‚ so I must assume it is,” he said.

“First of all Highlands Park is not up for sale. We had an unsolicited offer on the club‚” Brookstone said.

“And the offer we’ll consider if it’s deliverable. I think everybody in the world‚ if the offer is too good to believe‚ they’ll take it.

“If the guy can deliver this kind of money then‚ yes‚ we would consider it.

“How seriously will we consider it? You go into a Bentley showroom today‚ and be interested in a Bentley. So what? Can you pay the R4-million for it?

“It’s not concrete. The offer is unbelievable. If they can deliver it then we will consider it.”

Brookstone adds that he fears the news of the potential buyer will unsettle the players and everyone at the club.

“This discussion … I’m regretting that we even listened to this unsolicited offer‚ quite frankly‚ because there is this speculation and it unsettles my players and everyone around me,” he added.

