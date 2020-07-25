Xavi Hernández has confirmed that he has tested positive for Coronavirus (COVID19).

The Barcelona legend, who is currently the coach of Qatar side Al Sadd, announced the update on the club’s Twitter. He is now in isolation and says he is feeling ok.

“Today I won’t be able to join my team on their comeback to the official competition. David Prats will be there on my behalf as head of the technical staff.

“A few days ago, following the league’s protocol, I tested positive in the last COVID19 test. Fortunately, I’m feeling ok, but I will be isolated until I am given the all-clear. When the health services allow it, I will be very eager to return to my daily routine and to work.”

Comments

comments