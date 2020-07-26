Marvelous Nakamba and his Aston Villa side escaped the relegation on the final day of the season of the English Premier League season.

A 1-1 draw at West Ham coupled with favourable results from the rivals helped the Villans serve their status in the top-flight.

The jersey number 11 Zimbabwean midfielder played a part in the encounter at the London Stadium, coming in as a second-half substitute. This was his debut campaign in the EPL, having joined the club in July last year from Club Brugge.

Comments

comments

Related posts:

  1. Mbwana Samatta explains why Nakamba is his best friend at Villa
  2. Massive tests await Nakamba’s Villa in December
  3. Nakamba’s Aston Villa in come back win over Brighton
  4. Aston Villa issues statement on racist abuse on Marvelous Nakamba