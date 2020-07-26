Warriors midfielder Marvelous Nakamba’s Aston Villa will be in the English Premier League next season.

The 26-year-old, who joined the Birmingham side from Belgian champions Club Brugge for £11 millon last August, finished his debut season in the English top-flight coming on in the second half of their 1-1 draw at West Ham, a result which guaranteed their safety.

He took to microblogging site Twitter to post a picture of him and his teammates celebrating survival and captioned it; “This football club.”

Nakamba has had ups and downs in the Premier League, he started like a house of fire when he made his debut against Crewe Alexandra in the Carabao Cup, and was hailed for his show in that game by a Birmingham newspaper.

The Zimbabwean midfielder made his Premier League debut against West Ham United at Villa Park, for which fans on Twitter voted him the club’s man-of-the-match.

His flawless performance against Norwich City had Villa coach Dean Smith singing nothing but praise although regrettably, he was a victim of racial abuse from fans of the club during that game.

Things took a turn in the wrong direction for Nakamba, especially after the Warriors’ AFCON qualifiers against Botswana and Zambia as he started on the bench for three consecutive games thereafter.

He lost his place in the team towards the Covid-19 enforced break as the reality of the competitiveness of the Premier League was now catching up on the Warriors star.

He only started one game after the restart, with Villa pulling off a miraculous relegation survival.

His overall performance attracted mixed reactions from local fans, with some praising him while some felt he should be more creative especially going forward, as he did not register a single goal or assist the entire campaign.

Former Warriors coach Charles Mhaluri came to his defence regarding his style of play however, insisting that what matters is what he has achieved for himself and for Zimbabwe.

It now remains to be seen whether Villa will keep Nakamba for the 2020/21 season.

