Warriors defender Teenage Hadebe has reacted to Yeni Malatyaspor being relegated from the Turkish Super Lig.

Hikmet Karaman’s charges suffered relegation on the final day of the season following their 0-1 loss to Gaziantep on Saturday.

Hadebe, who joined Malatyaspor from Kaizer Chiefs last year, took to Twitter share his thoughts on the setback.

“Difficult roads often lead us to beautiful destinations Never give up, #My mother my blessings. #In God we trust,” he noted.

Hadebe made 23 appearances in the league for Malatyaspor and 28 in all competitions.

