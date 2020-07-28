Black Leopards have become the latest club in the South African Premier Soccer League to part ways with their coach.

It has been reported that coach Alan Clark handed his resignation this morning to take an offer in Europe. He had been in charge of the team since February following the sacking of Cavin Johnson.

Other teams that have gone separate ways with their coaches ahead of the season restart are Bloemfontein Celtic and Chippa United.

Chippa didn’t renew Rhulani Mokwena’s contract and replaced him with Lehlohonolo Seema left had left his post at Celtic.

Meanwhile, the PSL has set August 8 as the date when the top-flight campaign will return.

