Mamelodi Sundowns have announced the departure of midfielder Oupa Manyisa.

The 31-year old former Orlando Pirates man’s contract with the Brazilians ended on the 30th of June and the club choose not to extend.

”Oupa “Ace” Manyisa and Mamelodi Sundowns Part WaysThe relationship between Mamelodi Sundowns and Oupa Manyisa has come to an end after the club elected not to exercise its option for an extension,” read a statement on the club’s website.

Manyisa joined the Pretoria-based side from Pirates in 2017 and made nearly 50 appearances for the Pitso Mosimane-coached side.

