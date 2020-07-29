Midfielder Oupa Manyisa has joined Tshakuma Tsha Madzivhandela FC hours after his departure from Sundowns was confirmed.

The 31-year-old part ways with the Brazilians after the club decided against renewing his contract, which ended on 30 June.

TTM, the Limpopo-based side which bought Bidvest Wits’ Premier Soccer League status, announced the arrival of Manyisa and Joseph Malongoane, on their Twitter handle.

“We would like to welcome to the team Oupa Manyisa and Joseph Malongoane,” read the post.

The duo signed two-year contracts at the club.

Comments

comments