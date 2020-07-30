Confederation of African Football (Caf) president Ahmad says he is yet to decide whether to run for a second term in office next year.

The next presidential elections are scheduled to take place in March 2021 in Ethiopia, where the Malagasy stunningly dethroned long-standing ruler Issa Hayatou in 2017.

Speaking to BBC Sport Africa, Ahmad said: “I still take advice from all the participating parties of African football.

“Once it’s done, I’ll be able to say whether or not I go for it.”

Should he contest March’s elections, Ahmad is likely to face more challenges than three years ago, with a strong challenge from North Africa anticipated.

