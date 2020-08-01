Siphiwe Tshabalala’s agent Jazzman Mahlakgane says the veteran midfielder will only play for Kaizer Chiefs in South Africa before he retires.

Tshabalala is currently a free agent after leaving BB Erzurumspor in the Turkish Super Lig in May last year. He was supposed to move to China in January 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic derailed the plans.

Speaking to the Citizen, Mahlakgane also explained the 35-year-old winger is not considering a coaching career after retiring, but one in the administrative side of things.

“He is considering other options,” the agent said.

“If he is playing it has to be with his former club [Chiefs], he would want to do it for closure or to retire at the club he played at for 11 years.

“Covid-19 messed up our plans for China [there was an offer from the Chinese leagues]. We had one team that approached us that was even local before Covid-19, but then this happened, and he has been exploring other options.

“It would not be coaching [at another club] it would be administrative [within football].”

Comments

comments