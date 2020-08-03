The country’s national soccer team players have joined in on the current #ZimbabweanLivesMatter social media campaign.

Escalating cases of human rights violation have been experienced in the country, prompting Zimbabweans to use social media as a means to voice concern.

Former captain Willard Katsande was the first to post on Twitter, followed by his Kaizer Chiefs teammate Khama Billiat, Talent Chawapiwa and Alec Mudimu.

https://twitter.com/kmusonaofficial/status/1290561626425503744?s=21

It is my utmost desire to see a Zimbabwe that's prosperous, peaceful, productive and progressive in all sectors, tolerant and full of Love, Faith and Hope, let us continue to pray for our beautiful Zimbabwe#ZimbabweLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/mE4ZAbwFHX — marshall_nyasha_munetsi (@MarshallMunetsi) August 3, 2020

https://twitter.com/alecmudimu/status/1290312994966999040?s=21

https://twitter.com/chawapiwatalent/status/1290299845576658944?s=21

