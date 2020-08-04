An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 has been recorded in Malatya Province, Turkey where Zimbabwean defender Teenage Hadebe is based.

The quake occurred this morning at a depth of 8.16 km and about 37 km from the town of Malatya. The effects were felt throughout the province.

Officials from the European country’s Disaster and Emergency Management Directorate (AFAD) are yet to release detailed information on the event but say they have not heard of any negative developments so far.

Soccer24 have also made efforts to get in touch with Hadebe.

The 25-year old plays for Yeni Malatyaspor who were recently relegated from the top-flight.

