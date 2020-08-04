Kaizer Chiefs have suspended their football manager Bobby Motaung after a video was leaked online when he was breaking lockdown rules.

Motaung was captured in the video at a party with his colleagues, a breach of lockdown rules imposed by the South African government to curb the spread of coronavirus.

In a statement, the club says it has placed its football manager on suspension until August 31 while it carries investigations on the matter.

“As part of our policies and continuous process of monitoring the public conduct of our members, players, and staff, Kaizer Chiefs has decided to summarily suspend Football Manager Bobby Motaung,” Chiefs said.

“This is a result of a number of videos circulating on social media wherein the Football Manager is seen taking part in festivities during what looks like the lockdown period. The Club has been involved in the internal processes of investigating his conduct, which led to the decision to suspend him.”

The suspension is with immediate effect and Motaung will not be allowed to meet or travel with the team. The directive means he will miss, at least, the first games on the season restart this weekend.



“Subsequently, the Club would like to confirm that Bobby Motaung is suspended with immediate effect up to and including 31 August 2020. He is not allowed to accompany the team to any training session or scheduled matches,” the statement continues.

“Even though he has tested negative on four occasions for Covid-19 during the club’s mandatory tests, he is ordered to remain home and self-quarantine during this time.

“This is in line with the rules and regulations of the Club according to the protocols that we have put in place.

“The Club reaffirms its stance to all stakeholders of our commitment to play an exemplary role to assist in the fight against the spread of the pandemic.”

