Manchester United have released their Adidas home shirt for the 2020/21 season.

The Red Devils will wear the new kit when they take on LASK in the Europa League tomorrow.

Adidas’ Design Director Inigo Turner has said: “For this season, we researched the values and iconography that connect athlete and fan, and looked to fuse these with modernity and innovation, to create something that connects the people and stands for unity.

“We pretty quickly landed on the crest as it is the representation of the heart and passion of the club, it is symbolic and iconic across the world. It is significant as the first component added to each design, and one that makes up the threads of the shirt design for the 2020/21 season.”

The kit also features white shorts and black socks.

