Manchester City have announced the signing of Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake.

This is the second arrival at the club the deal for Valencia winger Ferran Torres was completed this week.

Ake has put pen to paper on a five-year deal, keeping him at City until the summer of 2025.

Speaking after signing, the Dutchman said: “City have been the best side in England over the course of the last decade.

“Coming here is a dream for me. This is a top side full of world-class players. Everywhere you look in this squad there are big names with international pedigree.

“Pep is a manager admired across the world – what he’s done in the game speaks for itself. The success he’s had is unbelievable and the style of football he plays really appeals to me.

“I know I’m going to have to work hard to get into the side, but that’s what I’m here to do. I’ll do whatever I can to make an impact and help the team win silverware.”

