Manchester City have reportedly listed at least five players they want to sign in the current transfer window.

The club completed a £37m deal for Valencia winger Ferran Torres on Tuesday and are expected to complete the signing of Nathan Ake later this week, after agreeing on a fee of £41m with Bournemouth.

According to Sky Sports, Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly and Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez are some of City’s top targets.

Martinez has been identified as Sergio Aguero’s long term replacement while another player will be brought in to fill the place of David Silva who left at the end of last season.

A report by The Athletic has claimed that the club enquired about the availability of Atletico Madrid’s Joao Felix, who has endured a difficult start following his £113m move last year from Benfica.

