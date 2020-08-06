Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane says he has set up his succession plan as some of the players in the squad are becoming old.

The likes of captain Hlompho Kekana, Denis Onyango and Tebogo Langerman have all reached their mid-30s.

And Pitso knows he needs to replace them and that is why he has been recruiting players who are relatively aged below 26, with the exception of 31-year-old George Malukeka.

“We are currently preparing the team for the future because of the age of the important players in the team,” the coach said, as cited by the Citizen. “The likes of Kekana, Denis, Ricardo Nascimento, Sibusiso Vilakazi and Tebogo Langerman. We have got a lot of players who are over 30 years old.

“There is nobody who is over 30 years, and their speed is improving, you are just declining, and you cannot say you are as quick as you were when you were 19 or 20. That is the challenge that we have at Sundowns.

“These guys have won so many trophies with me, and they are important for the team but what are you going to do, you can’t work against time.”

Mosimane added that he has been looking at the young talent at the club’s academy.

“We are trying to tap into our resources in the Multichoice Diski Challenge (MDC) by bringing up the players and we have done that before. We had Percy Tau, Motjeka Madisha, Keletso Makgalwa and now we have got the two youngsters, Promise Mkhuma and Malebogo Modise,” he added.

