Elvis Chipezeze’s Baroka is out of the Nedbank Cup after losing 3-0 to Bloemfontein Celtic in a semifinal clash played on Saturday afternoon.

The Zimbabwean goalkeeper who is also the captain of Bakgakga started in the game and played the entire match while leftback Ronald Pfumbidzai was not available for Celtic as he still stuck in Zimbabwe due to travel restrictions.

Baroka’s first blow came just after the half-hour when Ananias Gebhardt received a straight red card for a foul on Lucky Baloyi. They went on to concede a goal on the stroke of half-time with Celtic’s Ndumiso Mabena hitting the target.

The Limpopo side tried to come back into the match, but their efforts proved futile.

Sepana Letsoalo’s late brace sealed Siwelele’s victory, hitting his first goal from the spot in the 83rd minute after Chipezeze fouled Mabena inside the box and his second coming in the injury time after mopping home a spill by the keeper.

Bloemfontein Celtic will now meet the winner between Mamelodi Sundowns and Bidvest Wits in the final.

