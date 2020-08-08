Zimbabwe international Terrence Dzukamanja is Bidvest Wits’ starting eleven for the Nedbank Cup sem-final against Mamelodi Sundowns at the Orlando Stadium.

Football in South Africa restarted today with the first semi-final, which saw Bloemfontein Celtic book a place in the final courtesy of an emphatic 3-0 win over the Elvis Chipezeze-captained Baroka.

Wits battle Pitso Mosimane’s Masandawana and here is how they line up;

Mhlongo ; Hlanti, Mkhwanazi, Gordinho, Hlatshwayo ©️, Alexander, Nange, Domingo, Sekgota, Hotto, Dzvukamanja.

Kick off is 19:00 live SuperSport 4.

