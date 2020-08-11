Ronaldinho is expected to be freed on 24 August following five months of detention in Paraguay for trying to enter the South American country using a fake passport.

The Brazil legend, 40, and his brother, Roberto Assis (who is also his business manager), were arrested in March and spent a month behind bars before paying a $1.6 million bail. They have been under house arrest at the plush Palmaroga Hotel in Asuncion since then.

According to AFP, prosecutors have submitted a proposal to judge Gustavo Amarilla that would see the former Barcelona man offered freedom and an escape from the trial in exchange for a $90 000 cash payment.

The fine is “to repair social damage”, and he will be allowed to return home to Brazil where he would have to appear before a judge every three months for a year.

His brother – who allegedly knew about the false passports – would have to pay a $110 000 fine and appear before a judge every three months for two years.

The judge has set a date of 24 August to hear the case against the pair.

