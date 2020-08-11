Turkish Super Lig giants Trabzonspor prefer having Zimbabwean midfielder Marvelous Nakamba within their ranks over Arsenal star Mohamed Elneny, a renowned journalist in that country has revealed.

Trabzonspor, who finished second in the 2019/20 Lig campaign, want to bolster their midfield department with a loan move for either Nakamba or Egyptian Elneny.

Barış Yurduseven, a celebrated journalist and the club’s correspondent, revealed last night while speaking on daily sports show Spor Hafta Sonu, that the objective is to sign on loan either Nakamba or Elneny, though the club prefers the former.

Some media outlets in Turkey have also claimed that Trabzonspor coach Eddie Newton sees Nakamba as the perfect choice for his style of play.

The Warriors star played in his debut season in the Premier League for Aston Villa, who survived relegation by a whisker and his future has been a topic of debate considering that he lost his place in Dean Smith’s team as the season wore on.

Elneny on the other hand, is still an Arsenal player, though he was at Besiktas on loan in the just-ended season.

Comments

comments